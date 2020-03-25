Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will announce earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.55 and the lowest is $3.06. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings of $3.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $13.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.97 to $14.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $16.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMG shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $51.35. The company had a trading volume of 559,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,233. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $115.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.00%.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Wojcik acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.27 per share, with a total value of $101,614.50. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $846,200.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,134. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 45,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

