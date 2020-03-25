Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:APT) Insider Purchases A$172,503.40 in Stock

Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:APT) insider Dana Stalder bought 19,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$8.94 ($6.34) per share, with a total value of A$172,503.40 ($122,342.84).

Shares of ASX APT traded up A$3.79 ($2.69) during trading on Wednesday, reaching A$15.00 ($10.64). The company had a trading volume of 13,223,031 shares. Afterpay Touch Group Ltd has a 52 week low of A$19.28 ($13.67) and a 52 week high of A$41.14 ($29.18). The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of -73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 11.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is A$31.52.

Afterpay Touch Group Company Profile

Afterpay Touch Group Limited operates as a payments company in Australia. The company offers a customer centric, omni channel retail service that facilitates commerce between retail merchants and their end-customers through a platform, which allows retail merchants to offer customers the ability to buy products on a ‘buy now, receive now, pay later' basis.

