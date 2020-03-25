Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.37.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFYA. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Afya from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Afya from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Afya in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a price objective for the company.

Get Afya alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFYA. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,256,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,189,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,782,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Afya by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 124,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

AFYA stock opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. Afya has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.