Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 312.37% from the company’s previous close.

AGRX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Agile Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of AGRX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.09. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $4.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 3,000,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $9,060,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $1,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,060,000 shares of company stock worth $10,953,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,092,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 978,672 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. 39.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

