Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGIO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $356,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,688 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,773. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 551.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.58. 175,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,076. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.96% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The company had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

