AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,767 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of AGNC Investment worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 46,743 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 609.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 117,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 77,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.33. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.84.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.