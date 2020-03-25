AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Maxim Group

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.84.

NASDAQ AGNC traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. 22,935,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,656,639. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,471,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,413,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,275,000 after buying an additional 1,805,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,704,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,144,000 after buying an additional 1,202,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,286,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,606 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

