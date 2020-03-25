AI Doctor (AIDOC) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. AI Doctor has a market cap of $906,174.92 and $76,062.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AI Doctor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Bit-Z, BtcTrade.im and OKEx. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000651 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.78 or 0.04170964 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00064937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036822 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012181 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003465 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OKEx, Bibox, Bit-Z, Allcoin, Huobi, BtcTrade.im, BCEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

