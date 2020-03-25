Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Lowered to $234.00

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Argus from $276.00 to $234.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.84.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,139,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,101. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $257.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $583,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

