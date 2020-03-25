Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €132.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €132.00 ($153.49) price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 119.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AIR. Nord/LB set a €148.00 ($172.09) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €109.92 ($127.82).

Get Airbus alerts:

AIR stock traded up €4.03 ($4.69) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €60.01 ($69.78). 6,861,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($116.24). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €106.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €122.74.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.