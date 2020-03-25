Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €77.00 ($89.53) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €109.92 ($127.82).

Shares of AIR traded up €4.03 ($4.69) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €60.01 ($69.78). The stock had a trading volume of 6,861,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($116.24). The business’s fifty day moving average is €107.85 and its 200 day moving average is €123.07.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

