AirSwap Market Capitalization Hits $1.71 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, AirSwap has traded up 32.7% against the dollar. One AirSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, AirSwap, Gatecoin and Huobi. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $4.82 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.02598259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00184367 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00041912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033980 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap.

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Binance, OKEx, Huobi, Radar Relay, AirSwap, IDEX, Kyber Network and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

