Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$6.25 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$7.00. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Alacer Gold from C$7.15 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

TSE:ASR traded up C$0.44 on Wednesday, hitting C$5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,145,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,948. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.87. Alacer Gold has a one year low of C$3.32 and a one year high of C$7.66.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$206.59 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alacer Gold will post 0.4086333 EPS for the current year.

About Alacer Gold

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

