Alaris Royalty Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alaris Royalty in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.11.

Get Alaris Royalty alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered Alaris Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$18.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.71.

Shares of TSE:AD opened at C$6.25 on Wednesday. Alaris Royalty has a one year low of C$5.83 and a one year high of C$23.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $228.84 million and a PE ratio of 6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.50%. This is a positive change from Alaris Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Alaris Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.37%.

About Alaris Royalty

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.