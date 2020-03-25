Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.67. 85,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,546,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.11. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $63.12.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,709.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 267,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 253,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,481,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $10,857,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

