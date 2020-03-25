Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,276,000 after purchasing an additional 213,238 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,109,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,597 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 730,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,326,000 after purchasing an additional 74,350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 375,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,434,000 after purchasing an additional 128,647 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 359,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $6.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,452. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $40,294.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,720.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,221 shares of company stock worth $1,611,734. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $96.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.07.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.