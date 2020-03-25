Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $96.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALB. Cfra increased their price objective on Albemarle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on Albemarle from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.07.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.96 and its 200 day moving average is $71.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,734. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

