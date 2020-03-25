Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.15% of Radian Group worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter worth about $3,506,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 140,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 30,776 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 37.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,557,000 after buying an additional 280,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 178,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDN. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

Radian Group stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. Radian Group Inc has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.03% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

