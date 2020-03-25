Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 16,300 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.15% of Vail Resorts worth $14,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts stock opened at $142.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.94. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 93.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $268.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.55.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.