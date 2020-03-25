Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 29,600 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 151.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ecolab by 463.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra upped their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.07.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $152.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $211.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.84 and its 200-day moving average is $191.66.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,891.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.