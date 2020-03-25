Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 47,900 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 328.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Boston Partners increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,831 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,799,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,705,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,672,000 after purchasing an additional 589,170 shares during the last quarter. Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,501,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 963,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,828,000 after acquiring an additional 483,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $95.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average of $113.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

