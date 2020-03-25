Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,297 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in American International Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in American International Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in American International Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.14. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

