Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,900 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 107,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Exelon by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,735,097 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $170,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 583.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,047 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $64,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Exelon by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,695,740 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $533,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,205 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Exelon by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,918,732 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $361,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,960,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,639,436,000 after acquiring an additional 983,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.23.

EXC stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

