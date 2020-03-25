Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS opened at $103.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.41. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In related news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,456 shares of company stock valued at $19,499,222. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

