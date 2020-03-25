Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $10,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 37,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 14,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $1,241,985.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,427. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

