Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $11.48 Million Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.26% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $11,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,918.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $86.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 29,373 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $2,247,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,876,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,323. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSM shares. Buckingham Research cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.89.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

