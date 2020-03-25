Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $14.22 Million Holdings in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $14,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of China Mobile by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,772,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $286,282,000 after acquiring an additional 870,600 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of China Mobile by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,800,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,397,000 after acquiring an additional 767,317 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of China Mobile in the fourth quarter worth about $27,035,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of China Mobile in the fourth quarter worth about $9,048,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of China Mobile by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,118,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,282,000 after acquiring an additional 177,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

CHL opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $139.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. China Mobile Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.1106 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

