Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $7.43 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 705.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.70.

RS stock opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.