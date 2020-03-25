Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,980 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.10% of Autohome worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Autohome during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,343,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 165.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 35,007 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 13.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $68.56 on Wednesday. Autohome Inc has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $117.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average of $80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Autohome had a net margin of 38.06% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $334.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Autohome Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATHM shares. CICC Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Autohome from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, China International Capital lowered shares of Autohome to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.