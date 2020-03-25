Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,892,306,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,574,000 after purchasing an additional 76,302 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,141,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,671,000 after purchasing an additional 38,064 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,044,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,480,000 after buying an additional 205,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,382,000 after buying an additional 31,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $230.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.51 and its 200 day moving average is $273.35. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $171.04 and a twelve month high of $344.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,386 shares of company stock worth $7,700,076. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.48.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

