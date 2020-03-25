Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 1,300 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Humana by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 163,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 123.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.00.

Shares of HUM opened at $234.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.14.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

