Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of DXC Technology worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 228,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 37,484 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,180,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DXC Technology Co has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.71.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

