Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 103,500 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 121,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 28,317 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 40,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 89,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

DISCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

