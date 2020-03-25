Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 19,800 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.12% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $11,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

LSXMK stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $51.36. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average of $45.25.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

