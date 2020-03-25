Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 27,100 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $69.66 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.80 and its 200 day moving average is $101.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUM. Morgan Stanley raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.94.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

