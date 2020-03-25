Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 271,500 Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 271,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Imperial Oil worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Imperial Oil by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 88,383 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth $328,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 97,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.