Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 57,000 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Principal Financial Group worth $9,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

PFG stock opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $60.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.68.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

