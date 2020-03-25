Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 181,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,018,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Hartford Financial Services Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

NYSE HIG opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.72. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In related news, Director Trevor Fetter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,924.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

