Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Shares Acquired by Bronson Point Management LLC

Bronson Point Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 271.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Alcoa makes up about 7.9% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bronson Point Management LLC owned 0.35% of Alcoa worth $13,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Alcoa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Alcoa by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Alcoa by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

NYSE AA opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. Alcoa Corp has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Alcoa from $20.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

