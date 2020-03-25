Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,696,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 452,597 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $14,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

AMLP stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

