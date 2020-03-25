Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to post earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.86. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $11.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $12.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $14.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura dropped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.14.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALXN traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.47. 2,355,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,538. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.58. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

