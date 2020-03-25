Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,386 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $37,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,826,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,768,000 after buying an additional 960,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,523,000 after buying an additional 881,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,355,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,554,000 after purchasing an additional 878,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7,522.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 670,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,541,000 after purchasing an additional 661,950 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 418,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,536,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.14.

ALXN stock opened at $85.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $141.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.95 and a 200-day moving average of $103.65.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

