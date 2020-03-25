Algert Global LLC Acquires 36,279 Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 282.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 36,279 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Boise Cascade worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at $17,219,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 222,900 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,305,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 365,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after buying an additional 156,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,650,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCC. Benchmark assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

BCC opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $830.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boise Cascade Co has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.85) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

