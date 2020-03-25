Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 105,989 Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 105,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Onespan as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Onespan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 4th quarter worth $3,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Onespan by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onespan by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 85,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Onespan by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 25,805 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Onespan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 134,219 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,708,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,522,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,436,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. Onespan Inc has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $573.06 million, a P/E ratio of 69.17, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. Onespan had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Onespan Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Onespan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

