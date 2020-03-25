Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 15,908 Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.29.

SWKS stock opened at $87.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.64.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $907,275.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,672,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,651. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

