Algert Global LLC Boosts Holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) by 339.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,401 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.16% of COSTAMARE INC/SH worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,407,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,469,000 after acquiring an additional 902,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 55,037 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 329.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 635,427 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 720,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 61,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

COSTAMARE INC/SH stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $128.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

CMRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

About COSTAMARE INC/SH

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

