Algert Global LLC Boosts Stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.25.

Shares of CDW opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $178,711.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock worth $1,686,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

