Algert Global LLC Buys New Shares in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Insperity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 926,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,733,000 after buying an additional 547,463 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $41,922,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Insperity by 746.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 407,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,019,000 after purchasing an additional 358,900 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $30,116,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth $19,884,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $106,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. Insperity Inc has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $144.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.84.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.