Algert Global LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $72.49. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.38.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.68 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

