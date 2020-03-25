Algert Global LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 112.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,524 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.12% of Core-Mark worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Core-Mark during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Core-Mark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

CORE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of Core-Mark stock opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $40.95.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at $743,756.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.